Officer accused of posting racist comments resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer who was accused of posting racist and sexist statements online has resigned after being placed on leave last month, officials said.

Baton Rouge police Sgt. Chris Kuhn resigned Oct. 9, a police spokesperson told news outlets Wednesday.

Kuhn was placed on leave Sept. 21 pending an internal investigation. He was also removed from his position as treasurer of the Baton Rouge police union.

Kuhn was accused of using a fake account under the username “PESTICIDE” to make posts on Tigerdroppings, a Louisiana State University message board. The account was taken down.

Chief Murphy Paul said the posts were “racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive.”

Paul said the department will request a revocation review from the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard and Training Council on Kuhn's law enforcement certification.

Kuhn could be placed on the office’s “Brady list,” which includes the names of officers with compromising pasts. The list is disclosed to defense attorneys and judges to hold authorities accountable.