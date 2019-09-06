Off-duty officer holds car occupants at gunpoint after crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an off-duty officer held several people at gunpoint after a car crashed into a steakhouse.

Police say the officer observed the Friday morning crash and that its occupants became aggressive when the officer went to check on them.

Police Lt. Allen said the suspects were taken into custody when other officers arrived and that Allen said police suspected impairment in the crash.

No injuries were reported.