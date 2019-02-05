Off duty Fresno police officer killed by wrong-way driver

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California say an off-duty officer was one of two people killed when a pickup truck drove the wrong way on a highway.

The Fresno Bee reports Tuesday Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang died in the crash Monday on Highway 180 east of Fresno.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup was also killed. He was identified as 33-year-old Cameron Pryor, of Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson says Vang was heading home from work at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Pryor collided with multiple vehicles before slamming head-on into the pickup driven by Vang.

Seven people in the other five cars that were involved had minor injuries.

It was not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

