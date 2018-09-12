October debates set for New Jersey's Senate, 3 House races

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic and Republican candidates in the Senate and three House races will appear for prime time debates.

NJTV said Wednesday that it will host the 8 p.m. October debates at its studio in Newark.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin will meet Oct. 24 in Newark for a debate that will be livestreamed on NJTV's site, as well as on PBS NewsHour's page.

In northern New Jersey's open 11th District, Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Assembly Jay Webber will meet on Oct. 10.

Republican incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance and Democratic challenger Tom Malinowski are meeting on Oct. 17 in the 7th District contest.

Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim are vying in the southern 3rd District and will debate on Halloween.