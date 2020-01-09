Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will present its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Thycho at Uraniborg: Astronomy Before the Telescope,” Jan. 11.

The program will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the observatory located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Tycho Brahe was the world’s foremost astronomer just before Galileo first turned the telescope on the night sky.

It was Tycho’s accurate data that Kepler used to formulate his three Laws of Planetary Motion.

He as a well-educated Danish nobleman who was given his own island by the King of Denmark to use for his observatory.

Tycho led one of the most colorful lives in history.

The program will address his early life, why he wore a prosthetic nose, what happened to his pet elk, how his good manners killed him, and what has happened to him after he died.

The design and construction of his observatory and home will also be discussed as well as their reconstruction.

His instruments and observations and some of his other work will also be presented.