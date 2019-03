Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Search for Life in the Solar System,” March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

NASA has a core goal to search for signs of life beyond Earth. Scientists have found the building blocks of life throughout the solar, but finding life has been more elusive.

Earth-based research is aiding in the search, particularly in the study of “extremophiles,” organisms that survive the most extreme conditions, conditions not unlike those that might be found on other worlds in the solar system.

The program will look at some of the most promising places that NASA has identified, from Mars to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, and what might be found.

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.