Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Multi-Messenger Astronomy,” Jan. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Astronomers have used telescopes to study the universe for over 400 years, with remarkable results.

Recently, they added particle detection and gravity waves to their toolbox.

Combining these new techniques with telescope observations has ushered in a new era of "multi-messenger astronomy".

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.