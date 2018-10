Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next Second Saturday Stars program, “Apollo 8: The Defining Mission in the Race to the Moon,” Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The program will explore the defining moments in the race to the moon, in advance of its 50th anniversary.

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.