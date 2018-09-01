Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next Second Saturday Stars program Sept. 8 from 8 to 10 p.m.

The topic at the observatory, located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South, will be “Cosmic Perspective.”

The program will explore the worlds of Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson, and then illustrate their philosophy by looking at the scales of the universe, from the infinitesimally small to the infinitely large.