Observatory to hold program
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program July 14 from 8 to 10 p.m.
The program, “The Outer Solar System -- Winter is (Always) Here,” will be held at the observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.
The event will feature a virtual tour of the solar system, concluding with the chilly outer solar system.
Attendees will be invited to view summer constellations following the program.
