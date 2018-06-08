Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next Second Saturday Stars program, “Astronomy: It’s More Down to Earth than You Think,” June 9 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Louise Gagnon will talk about astronomical proofs of theories and the connection between astronomy and physics.

She will discuss the satellite mission that proved Einstein’s theory of relativity, measurements of the motion of galaxies that led to the discovery of dark matter and the observations proving Maxwell’s theories predicting the existence of black holes.

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.