Observatory to hold program

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “What it Takes to Make it Fly,” May 12 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tom DiSarro, a small spacecraft and payload mechanical engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., will lead the program at the observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

DiSarro works on the Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment instrument that will be on the Mars 2020 Rover spacecraft.