Observatory to hold program
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “What it Takes to Make it Fly,” May 12 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Tom DiSarro, a small spacecraft and payload mechanical engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., will lead the program at the observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.
DiSarro works on the Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment instrument that will be on the Mars 2020 Rover spacecraft.
