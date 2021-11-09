Obama appeals to young activists to stay in climate fight ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 3:17 a.m.
1 of8 Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow is entering it’s second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Crowds gather as former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow is entering it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Former U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets Sheila Babauta, a member of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives, ahead of a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world leaders — “they chat a lot of” nonsense — or expect them to accomplish anything on a problem he cares deeply about, climate change.
But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts, at least enough to join several hundred Glasgow college students crowding outside their college in the dark Monday in hopes of a glimpse of him: Barack Obama. “I've always liked him. I feel as if he's pretty honest."
Written By
ELLEN KNICKMEYER