Obama Foundation takes steps to ensure diverse workforce

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials overseeing construction of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side say they're taking steps to ensure a diverse workforce builds the center.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a firm owned by the brother of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer will monitor the construction company building the center to make sure it meets diversity goals.

At the same time, the Obama Foundation has hired a staffer to serve as a point person to ensure that at least half of the subcontracts go to firms owned by minorities or women and agencies owned by veterans, residents with disabilities or workers that identify as LGBTQ.

The project is expected to create about 5,000 jobs during construction.