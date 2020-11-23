Oak Ridge National Laboratory announces its top awards

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory has presented its top science award to a researcher who developed a quantum computing code.

Paul Kent is a computational nanoscience researcher who focuses on predicting and explaining the properties of materials using computer simulation. He was honored Friday with the lab's Director’s Award for Outstanding Individual Accomplishment in Science and Technology during a livestreamed ceremony, according to the lab.

Also honored was ORNL Health Services Division Director Bart Iddins. He won the Director’s Award for Mission Support for his work in setting up an effective onsite testing program for COVID-19.

The Director’s Award for a Mission Support team went to a group led by ORNL Carbon Fiber Technology Facility Director Merlin Theodore for the rapid development of a technology to enable U.S. production of N95 filters.

A collaboration with Cummins Filtration led to the production of millions of respirator masks distributed across the nation, according to the lab.