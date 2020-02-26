OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of $339,702 against Royal Oak Enterprises, based in Rosswell, Georgia, for exposing employees for violations at its plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri.

OSHA cited 19 serious violations in Branson, such as electrical, housekeeping, hearing, and forklift hazards and inadequate machine guarding. The 10 violations in Summersville include electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings. Company officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.