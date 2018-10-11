O’Neill, Buckbee endorsed by NFIB

State Representatives Arthur O’Neill (R-69th) and Bill Buckbee (R-67th) have each been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, citing their support of Connecticut's independent and small businesses.

O’Neill represents the towns of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Washington and Southbury, while Buckbee represents New Milford.

NFIB, which is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven, is the leading small-business association in the nation with thousands of members in Connecticut representing a cross-section of the state’s economy.

For more than three quarters of a century, NFIB has been the voice of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals.

“I have a proven record of working with small businesses in our community, many of them joined me at the Capitol this year for New Milford Day,” said Buckbee, who is a member of the legislature’s Commerce Committee. “It is incredibly important to listen to the voices of our small business owners as they are the backbone of the state and local economies.”

“Increased taxes and anti-business policies are directly correlated to the current fiscal crisis,” he said. “If re-elected, I will continue to work with our small business community to reverse the detrimental policies of the Malloy administration and the legislative majority to get our state’s economy trending in a positive direction.”

Rep. O’Neill said “the biggest issue facing Connecticut is the lack of economic growth and job creation.”

“Small businesses create the majority of the new jobs, so that state policies that foster a healthy climate for small businesses are crucial to reviving our economy and solving both our short- and long-term state budget problems: growing small and independent business is the key to Connecticut's future,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill is Deputy House Republican Leader at Large and is a member of the committees on Appropriations, Judiciary, Legislative Management and Regulations Review.