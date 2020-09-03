O’Connor to sign new mystery novel

Andrea O'Connor, former Sherman first selectman, will signing copies of her mystery novel, "Woodson Falls: 16 Lakeview Terrace," Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sherman IGA Pavilion.

Andrea O’Connor, former Sherman first selectman, will signing copies of her mystery novel, “Woodson Falls: 16 Lakeview Terrace,” Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sherman IGA Pavilion.

Books will be sold for $12.99 per copy as long as supplies last. Only cash will be accepted.

“Woodson Falls: 16 Lakeview Terrace” is the first in a planned series of mysteries featuring Attorney Gaby Quinn.

Based on her own experiences as an attorney. O’Connor began writing the book with her husband John, whose Parkinson’s disease had advanced too far for him to engage in his usual active lifestyle.

John’s flair for pushing fact into fiction through plotting and characterization fueled Andrea’s writing. John passed away before the book could be completed and its publication is a tribute to him.

The book is available from book retailers in paperback or e-book format.