‘O’Brien will fight’ to ‘put New Milford first’

To the Editor:

Tom O’Brien should be our representative for State House District 67.

He promises to put New Milford first instead of just voting on party lines, like the current representative.

Tom was the driving force behind the River Walk, beautifying New Milford for all of us.

Every week, he rides his bike all over New Milford’s miles and miles of roads.

Tom O’Brien knows this town better than almost anyone and he loves it. He told me he thinks New Milford roads are as beautiful as any in New England.

Tom O’Brien will fight to make the state legislation put New Milford first. That’s a promise he will keep if we vote for him.

Mike Anastas

New Milford