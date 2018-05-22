O’Brien Insurance Agency expands into neighboring town

Photo: Courtesy Of O’Brien Insurance Agency Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The O’Brien Insurance Agency, LLC in New Milford has opened a second office at 88 Route 37 in New Fairfield. Assisting Christopher and Amy O’Brien, center, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the office are, from left, New Fairfield First Selectman Patricia Del Monaco; O’Brien Insurance agent Brian Peet, a resident of New Fairfield; Celeste Turner, personal lines CSR of New Milford; Bill Mitchell, agent and office manager; Brenda James-Arico, personal lines CSR of New Fairfield; and Kathy Frost, commercial CSR, of New Milford. Missing from the celebratory event were Anne Flynn, agent, of New Milford; Trisha Mitchell, a personal lines CSR, a resident of Naugatuck; and Laura Gustafson, receptionist, a resident of North Branford. less The O’Brien Insurance Agency, LLC in New Milford has opened a second office at 88 Route 37 in New Fairfield. Assisting Christopher and Amy O’Brien, center, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the ... more Photo: Courtesy Of O’Brien Insurance Agency O’Brien Insurance Agency expands into neighboring town 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The O’Brien Insurance Agency, LLC in New Milford has planted roots in a neighboring town.

Christopher O’Brien, founder and owner, expanded the family-owned business into New Fairfield, where a second office has opened.

The New Milford office has served clients at 108 Kent Road (Route 7) for more than 17 years.

The new office is located at 88 Route 37.

The office was opened to “extend our services and variety of insurance products to an area we believe will benefit from an independent insurance agency,” O’Brien said.

“Our intentions are to bring to the New Fairfield community the same high level of commitment and professionalism our staff has always provided for our clients,” he said.

The two O’Brien Insurance Agency, LLC offices offer coverage plans from a broad variety of national carriers for auto, home, life, health, and commercial.

The expansion to a second office in New Fairfield was due to O’Brien’s observation that there has not been an active insurance agency in the community for many years.

“One of our top agents, Brian Peet, has been a resident of New Fairfield his entire life, so he also helped our agency recognize the need within this community for an agency to fulfill the insurance needs of residents and business owners alike,” he said.

O’Brien has been in the insurance industry for 24 years. Having grown up in nearby Brewster, N.Y., he began his career as an agent in 1994 while working with one of the nation’s largest life insurance companies.

O’Brien opened the New Milford agency in 2000 when he and his wife Amy had a two-year-old girl and Amy was pregnant with their son.

By 2004, the agency had nine employees and by 2006, the company invested in the most state-of-the-art agency management software system.

“Even before opening our agency, I understood that servicing the ever-changing needs of our clients would be of paramount importance, and that continues to hold true today,” O’Brien said.

For more information, call the agency in New Milford at 860-350-5505 or in New Fairfield at 203-456-8075.

Both agencies are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by emailing info@obrieninsurance.com.