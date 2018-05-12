‘Nunsense 2’ to be staged at church

The Bridgewater Congregational Church Players will present “Nunsense 2: The Second Coming” May 18-19 at 7:30 and May 20 at 3 p.m.

The production is the musical sequel to the original off-Broadway sensation and international phenomenon, “Nunsense.”

Tickets are, to the May 18 show, $20, and to the May 19 and May 20 shows, $30, which includes dessert and a wine receptions each day.

The church is located at 10 Clapboard Road.

For more information and tickets, call 860-354-8283.