‘Nunsense 2’
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 18, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of Bridgewater Congregational Church
The Bridgewater Congregational Church Players will present “Nunsense 2: The Second Coming” May 18-19 at 7:30 and May 20 at 3 p.m. The production is the musical sequel to the original off-Broadway sensation and international phenomenon, “Nunsense.” Tickets are, to the May 18 show, $20, and to the May 19 and May 20 shows, $30, which includes dessert and a wine receptions each day. The church is located at 10 Clapboard Road. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-8283.
