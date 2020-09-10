Number of self-reported COVID-19 cases at BYU almost doubles

PROVO, Utah (AP) —

The number of self-reported coronavirus cases on Brigham Young University's campus has almost doubled to 146, officials said.

That figure from Monday is up from 80 cases last week.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The school said in a statement that many of the self-reported cases have stemmed from gatherings both on-campus and off-campus. It implores students to be compliant with the university's regulations in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

BYU started partial in-person instruction on Aug. 31, with students also taking some classes remotely.

The school says officials are currently examining what circumstances would force the school to transition exclusively online, The Daily Herald reported.

One factor is that the university only has room to isolate about 200 students, according to BYU Media Relations Manager Todd Hollingshead.

There are about 43,000 students, faculty and staff in BYU's campus community for the fall semester, the school's website said.

