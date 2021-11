OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska increased last week to their highest levels since January.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state recorded 6,461 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 6,137 the previous week. That marked the fourth-straight week of increases.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state climbed to 513 Monday after increasing steadily over the past month, according to the state tracking website. That's a little more than half of last November's peak of 987 hospitalizations, but hospital capacity remains strained because so many patients with other ailments are being treated right now.

Nebraska also reported 60 more deaths, up from 47 the previous week.

The latest virus numbers prompted public health officials to renew their calls for people to get vaccinated.

“COVID is still with us, but vaccines are the way out,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state’s acting epidemiologist.

Donahue said the vaccines provide solid protection against serious illness and death. Just over 57% of the state's residents have been vaccinated so far, which lags behind the 59.1% U.S. rate.

The CDC says Nebraska has now recorded 3,108 deaths and 302,567 cases during the pandemic.