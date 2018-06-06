Noyes to take on new role at Glenholme

Noah D. Noyes has been selected as the school’s incoming executive director of Glenholme School in Washington.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health President and CEO Carl E. Clark II recently made the announcement.

Noyes, who currently serves as the school’s operations manager, will assume this role Nov. 1.

As executive director, Noyes will oversee Glenholme School’s day-to-day operational, educational, clinical and administrative functions.

Noyes succeeds Maryann Campbell, who recently announced her retirement - effective Jan. 31, 2019 - following more than four decades of leadership and vision for the special needs boarding/day school for students with high-functioning autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Tourette Syndrome, depression, anxiety and other learning differences.

“Noah has proven himself to be an invaluable member of our Glenholme School team, and his extensive background in education, and as an education administrator, makes him perfectly-suited for this leadership position,” said Clark.

On Campbell’s retirement, Clark added, “Maryann is an extremely dedicated and talented leader, and she serves as an inspiration to both her students and staff. For the last four decades, she has been an incredible advocate for our students, and has fostered a culture that places significant value on recognizing both our students’ and employees’ contributions and achievements.”

“I want to thank Maryann for her commitment and dedication to the thousands of adolescents who have passed through The Glenholme School’s hallways. I wish her the very best as she prepares to retire,” Clark said.

Campbell began her career with Devereux in 1976 as The Glenholme School’s assistant executive administrator. In 1987, she was promoted to assistant executive director and, in 2007, moved into her most current position as executive director.