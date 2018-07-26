Nothing found in pond search in Joplin girl's disappearance

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A search of ponds in Joplin yielded no new evidence in the case of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared 26 years ago, but searchers plan to return to the area when the weather cools.

Joplin police and Missouri Department of Natural Resources employees spent about 3.5 hours Wednesday searching the ponds in northwest Joplin with sonar equipment and ground-penetrating radar. They were looking for the remains of Tracy Pickett, who has been missing since August 1992.

"We didn't find anything in there," Joplin police Capt. Larry Swinehart said afterward. "What we'll have to do now — when the weather breaks and it gets cooler — is drain these last two ponds, put some men in waders and search them by hand."

The largest of the three ponds was drained during an earlier search, which turned up no clues.

A deceased suspect in the case formerly lived near the ponds, and the searchers were acting on new information from a member of his family, The Joplin Globe reported .

Pickett disappeared Aug. 11, 1992, after spending the night at a girlfriend's house in Webb City.

A man who was dating the girlfriend's roommate, Ernest "Michael" Hensley, who has since died, arrived at the house with an ex-convict, Lowell Billy, police said. Billy and Hensley had served prison time together in Oklahoma.

Pickett accepted a ride home from Billy the next day. He claimed to have dropped her off in downtown Joplin, but she hasn't been seen since. A police investigator later told her mother that neighbors of the girlfriend in Webb City reported seeing a little girl running down the alley screaming: "Get away from me! Leave me alone!"

Billy is alive and remains a suspect in the case, police said, but no one has been charged in the girl's disappearance.

