'Not Prisoners': Protesters at Capitol over stay-home order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.

As snow fell, others got out of their vehicles and raised signs, one of which read, “Gov. Whitmer We Are Not Prisoners.” Another said, “Michigander Against Gretchens Abuses.”

The protest, called “Operation Gridlock,” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It's an economic disaster for Michigan,” coalition member Meshawn Maddock said.

Whitmer extended a stay-home order through April 30 and has shut down schools and businesses deemed non-essential. The governor acknowledged the pain but said the restrictions were necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness that has killed more than 1,700 Michigan residents.

ZOOM JUSTICE

The Michigan Supreme Court broke new ground by hearing two cases by Zoom video conferencing. Justice Brian Zahra was at home with what looked like an Easter basket behind him. Justice David Viviano was the only judge in his regular seat in court.

At one point more than 180 people were watching live on YouTube. Justice Richard Bernstein, perhaps the most loquacious member, had questions for the lawyers as time in the corner of the screen was winding down.

“Even on Zoom he finds a way” to run out the clock, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack joked.

___

White reported from Detroit.