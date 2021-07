ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The long-running Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce serving eight towns in northern Vermont has officially merged with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.

The Heart of Vermont chamber had been in existence for at least 40 years and served Cabot, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, Walden, Wolcott and Woodbury, the Caledonian Record reported.