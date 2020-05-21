Northeastern forests to be focus of Zoom program

Dr. Charles Canham will analyze the past, present and future of northeastern forests and the forces that have shaped them.

The northeastern United States is one of the most densely forested regions in the country, yet its history of growth, destruction, and renewal are for the most part poorly understood—even by specialists.

Canham will provide a synthesis of modern ecological research and explores critical threats that include logging, fire suppression, disease, air pollution, invasive species and climate change.

Providing a historical perspective on how northeastern forests have changed since the arrival of European settlers, Canham utilizes new theoretical models to predict how these ecosystems will change and adapt to an uncertain future.

This is an informed and accessible investigation of an endangered natural landscape that examines the ramifications of the scientific controversies and ethical dilemmas shaping the future of northern forests.

Canham is senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

He lives in Clinton Corners, N.Y.

His book “Forests Adrift”, on which his talk will be based, is available to borrow at the Minor Memorial Library and can be purchased through the Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington.

To register for the program, visit www.minormemoriallibrary.com.