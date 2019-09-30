Northeast groups agree to boost trade in aerospace sector

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is working with business groups in Quebec and Connecticut to boost trade in the aerospace industry.

Vermont Public Radio reports the chamber of commerce entered into an agreement last week with Aero Montreal and Aerospace Components Manufacturers.

The Vermont and Canadian groups have had an agreement in place for six years, but the Connecticut group is a new addition.

Chris Carrigan, who works with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, says he hopes the agreement will lead to additional business opportunities with Connecticut.

According to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the state's aerospace sector makes up $2 billion in economic output each year.