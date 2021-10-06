North Macedonia: Overheated cable caused fatal hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A fire in a COVID-19 hospital in North Macedonia that killed 14 people last month was caused by the short-circuit of a cable connected to a defibrillator and spread fast due to the presence of stored oxygen for the patients, authorities said.
The public prosecutor's office said in a statement late Tuesday that the short-circuit occurred in a defibrillator used to resuscitate a patient in one of the rooms of the hospital in the northwestern town of Tetovo. The overheating cable set alight a junction box which the defibrillator, a mobile phone charger and another device were plugged into.