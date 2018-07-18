North Dakota wheat, corn, soybeans developing ahead of pace

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Development of spring wheat, corn and soybean crops in North Dakota is ahead of the average pace.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 94 percent of the spring wheat crop has headed, 19 percent of the soybeans have pods, and corn silking is at 33 percent.

The majority of most crops in North Dakota remain rated in good condition, with 77 percent of the sugar beet crop rated as excellent.

Eighty-three percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 87 percent of topsoil moistures supplies statewide are rated adequate to surplus.

Stockwater supplies are rated 89 percent in those categories, and pastures are rated 71 percent in good to excellent condition.