North Dakota trial for man accused of killing 4 wrapping up Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 8:38 a.m.
1 of5 Chad Isaak, of Washburn, appears during the third day of his murder trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Isaak is on trial for the killings of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan on April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Mike McCleary/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Chad Isaak, right, of Washburn, sits with his defense team during the third day of his murder trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Isaak is on trial for the killings of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan on April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Mike McCleary/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Chad Isaak listens while being charged with four counts of class AA felony murder in district court in Mandan, N.D. Isaak, accused of killing four people at a North Dakota property management compan, has waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Isaak's trial is set to begin this week. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Tom Stromme/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a North Dakota chiropractor accused of killing four people could begin deliberating as soon as Thursday.
Attorneys for Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after questioning six witnesses. Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning, after which the jury will get the case.