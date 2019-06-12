North Dakota regulators deny wind farm permit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Public Service Commission has denied a permit for a proposed 200-megawatt wind farm in Burke County.

The commission rejected the permit Wednesday for Burke Wind, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The action came after criticism from state and federal agencies that feared harm to wildlife.

The state Game and Fish Department says in a letter to the PSC that the company "could not have picked a worse spot in the state" to build the project "with regards to potential negative impacts to prairie and wildlife species."

The Burke County Wind Energy Center was proposed to consist of up to 76 wind turbines and associated facilities.