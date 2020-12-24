North Dakota churches adapt for Christmas in a pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota churches are working to accommodate worshippers during the Christmas holiday as the churches adhere to coronavirus protocols during one of their busiest times of year.

Several Bismarck-area churches are livestreaming services, holding drive-by events and spreading out worshippers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas holiday, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Some churches are moving ceremonies outdoors while others stay indoors as socially-distanced congregants wear masks to observe the holiday.