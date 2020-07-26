North Dakota active COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials report the state has exceeded 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time.

According to state data reported Sunday, North Dakota has 1,025 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus after another 141 people tested positive.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the bulk of the new cases are in the Bismarck area. Burleigh County had 34 cases reported Sunday while Morton County had eight new cases.

Burleigh County continues to have more active cases than any other county in North Dakota, at 249. Morton County has 81.

North Dakota has recorded 5,876 positive cases since the pandemic began.

North Dakota’s death toll remained at 99 on Sunday.

