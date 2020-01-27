North Dakota State football team to return to White House

North Dakota State linebackers Jasir Cox (31), Aaron Mercadel (55), and Jabril Cox (42) celebrate after beating James Madison 28-20 in FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. less North Dakota State linebackers Jasir Cox (31), Aaron Mercadel (55), and Jabril Cox (42) celebrate after beating James Madison 28-20 in FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in ... more Photo: Sam Hodde, AP Photo: Sam Hodde, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close North Dakota State football team to return to White House 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State football team will be returning to the White House for a second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted over the weekend that President Donald Trump invited the team for a return visit after their perfect 16-0 season.

The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas. It's the team's third straight national championship.

Cramer says details of the visit are still being worked out.