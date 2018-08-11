North Dakota State Fair happy with ruling in museum dispute

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State Fair's general manager is happy with a judge's ruling that means the State Fair Association can remove a museum from the fairgrounds.

Renae Korslien tells The Minot Daily News that she's willing to help the Ward County Historical Society relocate the Pioneer Village Museum in Minot.

Southwest District Court Judge Rhonda Ehlis ruled earlier this month that the State Fair Association owns the land under the museum. Ehlis ruled that the Butler Building and the Ward County Courthouse could remain on the property due to a 1966 agreement.

Historical Society President David Leite says relocating is costly and could mean the destruction of historical buildings and artifacts. He says the historical society will likely discuss legal options at its meeting next month.

