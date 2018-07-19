North Dakota State Fair begins 9-day run on Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State Fair is getting underway.

The fair in Minot begins its nine-day run Friday. Attractions once again will include rodeo and racing events, 4-H exhibits, plenty of food and carnival rides on the Midway.

Miss America Cara Mund of Bismarck will be the grand marshal of the State Fair Parade on Saturday.

This year's grandstand entertainment lineup includes country stars Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Kip Moore and Michael Ray, and rockers Nickelback and Cheap Trick.

Just under 300,000 people attended last year's state fair.