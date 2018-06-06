North Carolina suspends operations at psychiatric center

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — State officials in North Carolina have suspended most operations at a psychiatric center after allegations of physical abuse and faulty treatment.

News outlets reported the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it has taken action against Anderson Health Services in Marshville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

The facility opened last year to treat teens with histories of physical and sexual abuse, suicide attempts, and assault.

A report this month said some teens at the center stole drugs, obtained a knife, a hammer and a chair leg that was used as a weapon.

State officials plan to move patients to other facilities.

Anderson Health operator Alfred Owens referred questions to an attorney, who said the company disputes the state's allegations and is appealing.