North Carolina sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in a shooting has been shot and killed by a deputy after he fired at him and other deputies, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that as deputies responded to a call in Hubert that a man was destroying property at a home on Wednesday, they received a second report that a 17-year-old had been shot at a neighboring house.

According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was taken to Naval Hospital Trauma Center with gunshot wounds and is expected to recover.

Deputies located Tony Michael Clements, 33, who fired at the deputies before they returned fire. Clements died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting at the request of Sheriff Hans Miller and District Attorney Ernie Lee, the news release said. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such incidents.