North Carolina's high court orders new trial in 2015 killing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a 24-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 killing.

The Wilmington StarNews reports that the state's highest court ruled Friday that a judge failed to give Tyler Greenfield's proposed instructions on self-defense to jurors before they convicted him of first- and second-degree murder charges in 2017.

The state Supreme Court transferred the case back to New Hanover County Superior Court for a new trial.

Greenfield was convicted of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend at an apartment where he went to buy marijuana.