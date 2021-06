ELON, N.C. (AP) — The child of a North Carolina police officer has been killed in what is being called an accidental shooting, a sheriff's office said.

Guilford County sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home in Whitsett on Wednesday in response to a shooting, news outlets reported. The victim was identified by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as the child of an Elon police officer who was not at home at the time of the shooting. The child died at a local hospital.