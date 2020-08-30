North Carolina exhibit offers a chance for artists to shine

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Calvin Mims has helped organize the Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County’s “Public Works” exhibition for years, both as a staff member of the Arts Council and in his current role as executive director of Ellington-White Contemporary Art Gallery.

It remains one of his favorite tasks.

“I think this is the one that is the most fun,” Mims said. “It’s enjoyable for us to do as well as enjoyable for the community to see. It really brings everybody out and lets them feel connected to the arts.”

The 15th annual “Public Works” exhibition will be held Sept. 4 through Oct. 17 at the Arts Center in downtown Fayetteville.

Circumstances have dictated that this year’s exhibition will be different from the ones that preceded it — the Arts Center has been closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s exhibition will be a virtual one. The works will be hung in the Arts Center gallery and filmed. People will be able to view the exhibit through a link on the Arts Council’s website, theartscouncil.com, or on its Facebook page.

“It’s going to be a 360-degree, 3D virtual show,” said Arts Council public relations manager Metoya Scott. “We’re using a totally different platform than we used in the ‘Size Matters’ and ‘Community Expressions’ shows that we did over the summer.”

But in all other ways, the exhibit will be much the same — it will feature works by artists in the Sandhills region of all experience levels.

“It’s just the full gamut of art,” said Mims, who is coordinating the show with Ellington-White founder Dwight Smith. “We have young people that do small projects, up to the professional artists who do art for a living.”

There are no special requirements to enter the show, other than size restrictions. The Arts Council asked that the paintings or photographs be no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet to accommodate the number of entries that are expected.

Artists were allowed to submit a maximum of two works each. Scott said most years, 80 to 100 works are submitted.

The Arts Council even waived the entry fees this year, Scott said, further opening the artists’ access to the show.

“It’s just a wide variety. We don’t limit the medium,” Scott said. “It’s a lot of painting, photographs, sketches. … It’s a very popular show because it’s open to anyone no matter what your expertise level is or how long you’ve been practicing, from age 5 all the way up to 95.”

Scott said the quality of the work in the show can be surprising — even to the artists themselves.

She remembers one year when an older woman who wasn’t confident at all about her abilities submitted a drawing.

“It was very detailed,” Scott said. “She thought it wasn’t good at all and it ended up being one of the people’s choice winners.”

Scott said viewers can vote for their favorite work on the Arts Council’s Facebook page.

Mims said the exhibition offers a chance for aspiring artists to have their work seen, maybe for the first time. That’s one of the reasons he enjoys coordinating the show.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only meet young artists but to encourage the curious to stay sharp and stay involved,” he said.

A couple of weeks ago, artists dropped off their works at the Arts Center. Mims and Smith then set to work gathering and hanging the pieces.

Mims said although guests won’t be able to see the works in person this year, the fact that they can be viewed online means that anyone anywhere can check them out.

“It’ll be a different experience, but I believe that it will equate to more exposure for the artists,” he said. “It’ll be an opportunity for them to pick up a different audience.”