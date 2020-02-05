North Carolina call center to eliminate almost 400 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 400 employees will lose their jobs at a North Carolina call center this spring, a company has announced.

Continuum Global Solutions has notified the N.C. Department of Commerce that it is closing its center in Charlotte, and 383 workers will be laid off April 30, The Charlotte Observer reported on Wednesday.

The company has other North Carolina locations in Cary and Henderson, a company spokesman said.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Continuum Global Solutions has more than 15,000 employees in 15 countries. That includes about 8,000 workers in the U.S. According to the Continuum website, the company partners with companies around the world to deliver customer care services through its network of call centers.

According to the newspaper, it’s the largest layoff in Charlotte in over half a year. Last June, Walmart announced 569 corporate employees at its facility near Charlotte Douglas International Airport would be laid off.

Skyview Capital, a global private investment firm based in Los Angeles, announced one year ago it had acquired customer care company Conduent and would form Continuum Global Solutions to operate the newly formed business, according to Skyview’s website. Skyview said at the time that the Continuum business generates about $500 million of revenue.

