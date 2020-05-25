North Carolina authorities seize $15K in ecstasy pills

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that they seized more than 1,500 illegal ecstasy pills worth more than $15,000 during a search of a suspect's house.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant with other law enforcement agencies on Thursday in Rocky Mount after a long-term investigation into the sale of the pills containing the illegal drug MDMA.

A sheriff's office news release said that the search also turned up a handgun and marijuana. Authorities noted that MDMA can be mixed with methamphetamine or opioids in the drug known as ecstasy.

The release said that Chauncey Spriggs, 40, was charged with multiple counts including trafficking MDMA.

It wasn't immediately clear if Spriggs had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The sheriff's office referred questions Monday about whether he had a lawyer to the clerk of court's office, which was closed for the holiday.