North Carolina Supreme Court heads out west this week

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court justices are taking their work on the road this week as the court inches closer to its 200th anniversary.

Chief Justice Mark Martin and the six other justices scheduled oral arguments in pending cases in Morganton on Monday, followed by Hendersonville on Tuesday and Asheville on Wednesday.

State law usually allows the Supreme Court to meet in only three cities — Raleigh, Edenton and Morganton. But the legislature passed a law allowing them to meet anywhere this year through the end of 2020.

The Supreme Court was created in its current form in 1819. The court system already has held special events in observance of the bicentennial honoring the court's current past and previous female and African American justices.