Norman Rockwell Museum announces 50th anniversary plans

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Norman Rockwell Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of exhibitions exploring Rockwell's art, life and legacy.

The museum in Stockbridge announced this week that the yearlong celebration that kicks off in June also includes a special installation including photographs, digital media, and artifacts that will evoke Stockbridge's Old Corner House, where the museum was first established in 1969 before it moved to its current site.

One exhibition, "Woodstock to the Moon," shines light on how Rockwell and other illustrators portrayed their times and reflected popular culture in 1969.

Another, called "Private Moments for the Masses," includes rarely seen early works, candid photographs, personal effects and correspondence, and date-book diary entries.

Rockwell lived in Stockbridge from 1953 until his death in 1978.