Nordica Toys celebrates 40 years in New Milford May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 2:56 p.m.
Spectrum/Nordica Toys on Main Street in New Milford has been a staple in town for several decades. The store is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Stuffed animals
hand puppets
A variety of toys
Collector’s dolls
Inside Nordica Toys
Nordica Toys
Nordica Toys
Stress reliever toys
Nordica Toys
NEW MILFORD — When coronavirus hit the state, Nordica Toys was barely making enough money to pay rent. But now the store has bounced back to pre-pandemic business levels just in time to celebrate its 40th year in the community.
“Because of COVID, there are many new customers from Westchester and New York City — families with kids — who moved into the area and bought houses,” said owner Marie McCarthy.
