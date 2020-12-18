'NorCal Rapist' sentenced to 897 years for string of attacks Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 5:56 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A serial rapist in Northern California whose crimes went undetected for nearly three decades was sentenced Friday to 897 years in state prison, the maximum allowed by law.
Roy Charles Waller, 60, dubbed the “NorCal Rapist," showed no emotion, sitting with eyes closed behind thick-rimmed glasses as the sentences were imposed, The Sacramento Bee reported. He declined to address the victims or the court.